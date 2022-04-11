 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Overall rankings in Lee Enterprises survey

  • 0

A Lee Enterprises survey of 900 Nebraskans, conducted online from late February to mid-March, asked participants to rate a dozen topics on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the most important. Here are the average ratings for each topic.

Attracting and retaining workers — 8.07

Affordable housing — 7.93

School funding — 7.89

Slowing the loss of nursing homes and hospitals in smaller communities — 7.7

Addressing prison crowding and criminal justice reform — 7.7

Broadband or high speed internet access — 7.48

Climate change — 7.43

Property taxes — 7.07

Promoting agriculture and trade — 6.91

Incentives to increase the number of medical professionals — 6.81

Abortion, either protecting or limiting access — 6.52

People are also reading…

Tourism and recreation — 5.83

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News