Overall rankings in Lee Enterprises survey

A Lee Enterprises survey of 900 Nebraskans, conducted online from late February to mid-March, asked participants to rate a dozen topics on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the most important. Here are the average ratings for each topic.
Attracting and retaining workers — 8.07
Affordable housing — 7.93
School funding — 7.89
Slowing the loss of nursing homes and hospitals in smaller communities — 7.7
Addressing prison crowding and criminal justice reform — 7.7
Broadband or high speed internet access — 7.48
Climate change — 7.43
Property taxes — 7.07
Promoting agriculture and trade — 6.91
Incentives to increase the number of medical professionals — 6.81
Abortion, either protecting or limiting access — 6.52
Tourism and recreation — 5.83