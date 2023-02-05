Papa B’s in Blue Springs offers a unique atmosphere in a small town with good food.

Since opening in mid-August 2022, they’ve served people from the area and guests who come specifically to eat at Papa B’s.

Owner Steve Borgman said he bought and renovated the building because he didn’t want to see another business in town close its doors.

Borgman said he and Jes Lindblad spent two years renovating the building. The walls are covered in wood planking, tree trunks and windmill heads, Borgman said his basement of his house is done in the same way.

“No one ever sees the basement and I thought it was kind of neat. The tree trunks were debris from a tornado that come through the area,” he said.

Space was added on to the south part of the building to expand the kitchen.

Manager Brook McKernan said there is a variety of gambling machines and keno at Papa B’s. They are hoping to be able to offer pickle cards in the near future.

“A lot of people say there is a really fun atmosphere,” she said.

A fully stocked bar is available and every day they offer food specials.

“On Saturday we try to offer different types of food that are unique and different. Things like frog legs,” she said. “It’s something out of the box.”

Borgman said they had done seafood as a special and believed it was the first time lobster was served in Blue Springs.

Brothers, Jeff and Mike Scott, work as cooks at Papa B’s on opposite shifts. Jeff is the daytime cook and often sings when he is in the kitchen.

“I have a passion for cooking,” he said. “My specialty is homemade foods.”

Many of the meats are smoked on-site.

McKernan said they have been extremely busy with the dining room that seats approximately 80 people and a drive-thru. The drive-thru is only available for pizza on the weekend. A salad bar was recently added to allow guests to serve themselves.

Borgman said they have the “Wenzyl pizza” that is popular.

“It’s a sauerkraut pizza that was famous in Wymore years ago,” he said.

McKernan said there is a local lady that comes in once a week and bakes homemade pies.

“It’s just a nostalgic thing that we had to do,” she said. “Some people come in and just have pie and coffee in the afternoon.”

Lindblad said they have a slide show with 1500 photos of historic Wymore and Blue Springs.

“People will sit and stare at it for hours,” she said. “A lot of people recognize grandparents or buildings that aren’t there any longer.”

The trio has several ideas for expansion in warmer weather including a beer garden and a deck. Eventually they would like to do delivery.

“It’s been interesting and fun,” McKernan said.

Borgman noted he has seen a lot of people from the community that he hasn’t seen in years.

Specials can be found on the Papa B’s Facebook page.