Park ranger to share homesteader music

Get into the holiday spirit with Park Ranger Amber Kirkendall at Homestead National Historical Park. On Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m., Kirkendall will explore the origins of popular seasonal songs and musical traditions brought to the United States by immigrants seeking the opportunities of the Homestead Act. Homesteaders relied on music to set a celebratory tone during the harsh winter conditions prevalent during the winter holiday season. Kirkendall will sing portions of holiday songs to show how homesteaders used the music to connect to each other and the season.

“Many of the holiday songs and traditions that are prevalent in the United States today were brought to the United States via immigration. The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures explores those legacies,” said Acting Superintendent Tim Colyer.

Ranger Kirkendall is the first special program of the Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures. The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures features decorated trees and tabletop displays featuring ornaments and hand-made crafts that reflect the spirit of hope, humor, traditions, and generosity, which characterized winter celebrations in the West. These displays are available for viewing now and will continue to be on display until January 2, 2022.

In accordance with CDC guidance and recommendations on preventing the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are mandatory for all events. Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free.

For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

