Parkinson’s Disease Support Group to reconvene

The Beatrice Area Parkinson’s Disease Support group is set to reconvene post-pandemic. It will meet the first Wednesday of each month, 1-2 p.m., at Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging, 103 Eastside Blvd., Beatrice. It will also be available via zoom.
“We are happy to host this support group again,” said Kathy Erickson, RN, Home and Community Options Manager at Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging. “We had just started meeting in 2020, had 3 great meetings, and then Covid shut everything down.”
Several area residents had joined together to develop the group in Beatrice. There are support groups in Lincoln and other towns around the area, but they wanted a group right in Beatrice so those that don’t travel very far could still benefit.
“It was a great group that was interested in learning more about Parkinson’s disease, treatment options, new research, and wanted to just let others know they are not alone in this journey,” said Erickson.
Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging has used some of the special funds that were funneled down from the Federal Government during Covid to upgrade technology capabilities to provide training, meetings, and webinars via Zoom. The meeting can include attendees in the office as well as those in their homes or other settings where they have access to a computer or a tablet or a smartphone. The meetings can still be very interactive and information can be shared with everyone in real time.
The meetings are open to anyone who has Parkinson’s disease, family members or their caregivers. Each meeting will consist of an educational portion for all and a portion for groups to split into PD patients sharing with each other and PD carepartners sharing with each other. All information that is shared by anyone in the meetings is kept strictly confidential.
Meetings will be the first Wednesday of each month, 1-2 p.m., at Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging, 103 Eastside Blvd., Beatrice.
Reservations are not necessary, but if anyone wants to participate via Zoom, they should contact the office at 402-223-1376 ahead of time to receive the link to the Zoom meeting.