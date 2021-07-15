Parkinson’s Disease Support Group to reconvene

The Beatrice Area Parkinson’s Disease Support group is set to reconvene post-pandemic. It will meet the first Wednesday of each month, 1-2 p.m., at Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging, 103 Eastside Blvd., Beatrice. It will also be available via zoom.

“We are happy to host this support group again,” said Kathy Erickson, RN, Home and Community Options Manager at Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging. “We had just started meeting in 2020, had 3 great meetings, and then Covid shut everything down.”

Several area residents had joined together to develop the group in Beatrice. There are support groups in Lincoln and other towns around the area, but they wanted a group right in Beatrice so those that don’t travel very far could still benefit.

“It was a great group that was interested in learning more about Parkinson’s disease, treatment options, new research, and wanted to just let others know they are not alone in this journey,” said Erickson.