Participants show sheep and goats at county fair

The 4-H and FFA sheep and goat show was held Friday at the Gage County Fair.

Caley Ellington served as the judged for the event. She is originally from Linville, Virginia where she grew up on a club lamb operation.

Ellington also showed Angus cattle and hogs as a youth. Ellington attended Redlands Community College in El Reno, Oklahoma and judged livestock under Brandon Callis. Callis was named an All-American Junior College Livestock Judge.

Ellington transferred to Texas Tech University to complete an undergraduate degree in animal science and judge livestock and meat animal evaluation. She will begin vet school at UNL in the fall through the Professional Program Veterinary Medicine program.

“I was super impressed and excited to be able to come to the Gage County Fair. All of the exhibitors seemed excited to be at the show. I can tell they’ve spent a lot of time working with their animals this summer,” said Ellington.

Jordan Musil took home Championship honors with Grant Musil.

Jordan said that her favorite part of 4-H and showing is spending time with friends.

Shaylee Keslar received Grand Champion Meat Goat with Bentley Myers being named Reserve Champion Meat Goat.