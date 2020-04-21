Passenger in two-vehicle crash near Fairbury flown to Lincoln hospital for injuries

A person was airlifted to a Lincoln hospital after a crash 11 miles north of Fairbury Monday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen said they were called shortly after 8 p.m. about a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Nebraska 15 and Nebraska 4 west of Plymouth.

Both vehicles had rolled.

Sorensen said 28-year-old Jake Howard of Fairbury was driving a 2003 Toyota west on Nebraska 4 and failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Matthew Truelock, a 37-year-old from Duncan, Oklahoma, who had been southbound on Nebraska 15 in a 2020 Ford F-150.

Truelock, Howard and a passenger in the Toyota all were taken to Jefferson Community Health & Life. The passenger, whom Sorensen didn't name, was later flown to a Lincoln hospital for treatment.

He didn't have the victims' current conditions Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office asked the Nebraska State Patrol to do an accident reconstruction.

