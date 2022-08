The City of Pawnee City recently received a Lean on LARM Safety Grant of $500 to help fund safety equipment and training for city staff.

Kellie Wiers, Pawnee City Deputy City Clerk, said the grant would be used to purchase full brim hard hats, high visibility shirts, and winter gloves and help fund CPR renewal certification for all city employees.

The League Association of Risk Management (LARM) is a Nebraska risk management pool that provides safety grants to its members.