People's choice decorating contest winner announced

The votes have been counted for the eleventh annual Downtown Beatrice Holiday Store Front Display Contest with well over three hundred ballots cast in the contest. The 2021 theme, “A Storybook Christmas provided inspiration for many of the downtown merchants.

This year a dozen businesses have helped spread the Christmas spirit by adding amazing displays, color, and in many cases sound and animation to their store fronts. Out of the hundreds of votes cast in the 2021 People’s Choice contest the winner proved to be Sunrise Bakery with nearly a third of all the votes cast. The Sunrise Bakery is a legendary local shop known for their homemade style donuts and treats and local family-owned feel. Scheer Quality Furniture came in a near second. Nebraska Title Co. claimed third place. Twelve downtown businesses participated in the contest this year with many additional business sporting holiday displays that add excitement to the store fronts across the downtown area.

The People’s Choice Winner for the Storefront Display Contest for 2021 is:

1st Place – Sunrise Bakery

2nd Place – Scheer Quality Furniture

3rd Place – Nebraska Title Co.

Of all the awards the People’s Choice Award is arguably the most sought-after prize. Again, congratulations to Sunrise Bakery winners of the 2021 Store Front Display Contest. We thank and praise all those who participated in the contest and took that extra effort to showcase the Holiday and Christmas season. Those locations included: The Black Crow Restaurant and Bar, Blue Bulldog, Gems & Junk, Great Western Bank, Home Instead, Nebraska Title Co., Quilt Stitches, Scheer Quality Furniture, Security First Bank, Sunrise Bakery, Uhl’s Sporting Goods & Screen Printing, Weigel Jewelry. With a special recognition to the dozens of downtown locations that helped add to the Christmas spirit this holiday season.

In case you missed the recent Main Street Beatrice awards the following winners were selected:

Best Representation of Theme – Co-Winners: Gems & Junk and Scheer Quality Furniture

Most Creative use of Product & Theme - Sunrise Bakery

Most Creative use of Technology - Home Instead

Even though the Holiday Season is wrapping up we invite you to Stake Your Claim and support our local community. Take a moment to shop around and explore, in 2021 Downtown has seen a net gain of five shops. Do not forget to get your New Year’s Eve reservations in at local restaurants and enjoy the parties at many of our downtown establishments.

