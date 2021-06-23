PHS announces staffing changes

Public Health Solutions is excited to announce key staffing changes in our department. Kate Lange, current Emergency Response Coordinator, will transition to our new Clinical Services Manager position effective July 1. In this role, Kate will oversee all current clinical programs (immunizations, dental, Healthy Community Alliance, minority health) and will lead the team in developing expanded services with a focus on behavioral health and lifetime wellness. Jennifer Hansen, current Safe & Thriving Communities Manager, will become the PHS Emergency Response Coordinator effective July 1. Jen will lead the department in emergency preparedness, planning, and response activities.

Bringing a combined 21 years of public health experience and knowledge, both Kate and Jennifer will be a great fit in their new roles, and are eager to expand and improve services and department activities.

“Our team is growing and we are eager to expand our reach in the communities we serve. Watch the PHS Facebook page and website for exciting new job opportunities coming soon,” Kim Showalter, Health Director said.

