PHS offering drive-thru testing

The U.S. Army National Guard will be conducting COVID-19 testing at no charge via a drive-through clinic in Crete in partnership with Public Health Solutions District Health Department.

Testing will be by appointment only on Thursday, April 23 and there are a limited amount of tests available.

You must call 402-826-3880 to make an appointment.

Priority will be given to symptomatic individuals who have not been able to be tested, healthcare workers, first responders, critical infrastructure workers and anyone who works or frequently visits a location where a positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed.

