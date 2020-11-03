Pickrell man cited for October hit and run

The driver involved in a hit and run that demolished a parked pickup truck last week has been identified and cited by police.

The crash occurred on Sunday, Oct. 25 when a white pickup truck was seen on security footage traveling east on Market Street and colliding with a parked Chevrolet S-10 near the intersection of 13th Street.

The S-10 was totaled, according to a police report, and the driver involved was able to drive his truck away from the scene.

More than a week later, the driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as 21-year-old Taiten Harms of Pickrell.

Beatrice Police Capt. Gerald Lamkin said a trail of parts recovered from the scene and around town, as well as help from the public contributed to identifying the driver.

“We just had information from a lot of individuals that knew this driver was involved and the citizens really came together and helped out with this one,” he said.

Harms was cited for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1