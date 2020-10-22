Pleas entered in Fairbury shooting case

An Odessa, Texas man will be sentenced in December for his role in the shooting of a Lincoln man in Fairbury last year.

Jerry W. Gilbert, 26, entered guilty pleas to two charges in District Court this week. He’s charged with second-degree murder, a class 1B felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the killing of Mark Jarrell.

Three additional charges of unlawfully discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with human remains were all dismissed.

Gilbert previously led authorities to the victim's body following an investigation by law enforcement regarding the July 1, 2019 shooting. The body was found along a road southeast of Fairbury. It was transported to Douglas County for an autopsy.

Investigators found spent shell casings in a portion of Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury, and video surveillance of frantic movements between two cars and several people last July, according to an investigative report filed in court.

A body was seen on the video falling out of one of the vehicles and then being moved toward the trunk of a silver Honda with Texas plates, the court document said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0