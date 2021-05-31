Plymouth farm to be featured on Women in Ag webcast

“Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Katie Jantzen, founder of West End Farm, during its next live webcast on June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.

The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Brittany Fulton, extension assistant with the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.

Jantzen founded West End Farm in 2017 on part of her family's farm near Plymouth. She raises 47 different types of vegetables, berries, melons and herbs, and also sells honey, jam and baked goods. West End Farm features approximately one-half acre in vegetable production, including a newly constructed high tunnel, a small berry patch and 10 honeybee hives. The main marketing venue for her crops is the farm's CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program, in which customers sign up for a produce subscription and receive a weekly box of fresh vegetables all season long.