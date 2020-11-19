Police department accepts toy donations for Stuff the Cruiser event

To help ensure that every child has a present to open this holiday season, the Beatrice Police Department and Beatrice Mary Family YMCA are partnering to hold the fifth annual Stuff the Cruiser event.

Community members can currently drop off toy donations for children aged 0-12 at the police department. There will also be a mobile command bus taking donations stationed at the Beatrice Walmart on Nov. 27-29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then on Dec. 10, the YMCA’s Wellness Director, Shely Bauman said the gifts will be distributed to the families at the Y. She said the Y typically has a bigger event where families can meet Santa, but that it was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bauman said applications for families to receive the toys from this drive are located at the front desk of the YMCA. She explained any monetary donations for the event goes towards purchasing suitable gifts for preteens and teenagers.

“This year especially, there are a lot of families that are financially struggling,” Bauman said. “We have people that donate gifts that tell us stories about when they were growing up and didn’t have much for Christmas. But there was an opportunity like this for them to get gifts, and they never forget it and they really appreciate having that memory.”