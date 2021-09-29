Pony Express event planned

Celebrate the birthday of Pony Express co-founder Alexander Majors this weekend at the Pony Express Barn & Museum in Marysville, Kansas.

Historian Gary Hicks will give a presentation in a first-person portrayal of Majors at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, one day before Majors’ date of birth.

The program is free of charge and open to the public. Cookies and refreshments will be available to help celebrate the occasion.

The event is presented by the Pony Express Barn & Museum, 106 S. Eighth Street, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving the 19th-century limestone barn that was used by the Pony Express for its home station in Marysville. The museum also houses a collection of artifacts and memorabilia related to the development of Marysville and Marshall County.

Hicks is a retired engineer from Overland Park, Kansas, who in 2012 created a first-person characterization of Alexander Jackson Majors. He has given his presentation to more than 50 organizations, including the National Santa Fe Trail Association and at the Dole Institute.

Hicks’s presentation will address Majors’ role in the Pony Express as well as as his influence on the western expansion of the United States.

Majors, born on October 4, 1814, was known in his lifetime as the Great Freighter of the West and the Christian Freighter of the West. He lived for 86 years.

