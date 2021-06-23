Pony Express ride planned for the weekend

The annual Pony Express re-ride will roll into Marysville, Kansas, to kick off a day of festivities on Saturday, June 26.
Marysville’s museums will be open throughout the day, offering special exhibits with free admission.
The ride is an annual event of the National Pony Express Association, though it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ride is going west to east from Sacramento, Calif., to St. Joseph, Mo.
The riders are expected to arrive around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday in Marysville, which is home to the Pony Express Home Station, the original 19th century limestone barn that served as an exchange point for riders as well as horses. A press release stated stations were located roughly every 75 to 100 miles along the trail of the Pony Express, which provided courier service from St. Joseph to Sacramento from April of 1860 to the fall of 1861.
In Marysville, riders will exchange the mochila, which was the special saddle cover with four pouches that could be locked to secure mail delivery. A ceremony will swear in the riders before they continue the journey.
The Pony Express Home Station, 106 S. Eighth St., will be open from around 12:45 p.m. until shortly after the riders depart.
The museum will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday with free admission and activities for children until it closes at 4 p.m.
Three other historic attractions in Marysville also will be open with no admission on Saturday.
The Historic Courthouse Museum will feature an exhibit celebrating the Landoll Company, which was founded in 1963 and remains an innovative manufacturer of farm equipment, trailers, construction equipment and material handling machinery. Landoll employs about 1,000 people in 61 ZIP codes in Nebraska and Kansas. It has recorded 87 patents and sells equipment internationally to 48 countries.
The exhibit includes a company timeline and video.
The Marshall County Historical Society has artifacts related to county history on display throughout 20 rooms of the 1891 building.
Located at 1207 Broadway St., the courthouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Union Pacific Depot will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The newest addition to Marysville’s historic attractions, the 1929 depot features displays related to railroad history both locally and nationally with an emphasis on the Union Pacific Railroad.
The depot is located at 400 Hedrix Ave.
The Koester House will be hosting a student art fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Students from preschool to post-secondary levels may drop off art to be displayed by 4 p.m. on Friday. All media will be accepted and all sizes up to 24 inches by 36 inches.
Entries will be displayed throughout the day on Saturday. In the event of rain, the show will take place inside the summer kitchen and ice house.
Visitors are invited to tour the gardens around 9 p.m. to see the newly installed moon garden, which features white flowers that will glow in the moon’s light. Charles Koester, who lived in the house with his wife Sylvia beginning in 1876, had also planted a moon garden on the property, which is located at 919 Broadway.
The city of Marysville is located where U.S. highways 36 and 77 meet. It was laid out by Frank Marshall in 1855 and was a point along several trails, including the Oregon Trail as well as the Pony Express. For more information on events in Marysville, check out visitmarysvilleks.org.