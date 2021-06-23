Pony Express ride planned for the weekend

The annual Pony Express re-ride will roll into Marysville, Kansas, to kick off a day of festivities on Saturday, June 26.

Marysville’s museums will be open throughout the day, offering special exhibits with free admission.

The ride is an annual event of the National Pony Express Association, though it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ride is going west to east from Sacramento, Calif., to St. Joseph, Mo.

The riders are expected to arrive around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday in Marysville, which is home to the Pony Express Home Station, the original 19th century limestone barn that served as an exchange point for riders as well as horses. A press release stated stations were located roughly every 75 to 100 miles along the trail of the Pony Express, which provided courier service from St. Joseph to Sacramento from April of 1860 to the fall of 1861.

In Marysville, riders will exchange the mochila, which was the special saddle cover with four pouches that could be locked to secure mail delivery. A ceremony will swear in the riders before they continue the journey.

The Pony Express Home Station, 106 S. Eighth St., will be open from around 12:45 p.m. until shortly after the riders depart.