Presentation explores the legacy of the railroads

MARYSVILLE, Kan. – Marysville Convention & Tourism will host “Railroaded: The Industry that Shaped Kansas,” a free presentation and discussion by Leo E. Oliva at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Marysville City Hall, 209 N. Eighth Street.

The presentation is made possible by Humanities Kansas.

Following the free presentation, the Marysville Union Pacific Depot Preservation Society is hosting “Chili’n Out,” a free chili supper with dessert and drink. Those who attend the presentation will receive a wooden nickel to take to the depot to receive the free meal.

The Marysville U.P. Depot Preservation Society’s mission is to preserve the historic 1929 depot and interpret its national significance.

Some claim that Kansas was created specifically to accommodate westward expansion of the railroads. Railroads brought immigrants, created jobs, and fed beef markets in the East. Most Kansas towns were founded because of the railroad, and few survived without it. This presentation examines the complicated legacy of railroads in Kansas.

Leo Oliva is a historian with a research focus on 19th-century Kansas. He is the author of Soldiers on the Santa Fe Trail, six books for the Kansas Fort Series, and a founding member of the Santa Fe Trail Association and Fort Larned Old Guard.

“Railroads are the key to understanding the development of Kansas,” said Oliva.

“Railroaded: The Industry that Shaped Kansas” is part of Humanities Kansas's Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.

For more information about “Railroaded: The Industry that Shaped Kansas” in Marysville contact Marysville tourism director Toby Carrig at 785-562-3825 or 573-292-7709 or visit visitmarysvilleks.org.

Oliva’s presentation is the second of three presentations coordinated by Marysville Convention & Tourism with support from Humanities Kansas. The final presentation will be by Ron Wilson on “Ruralpreneurs.” It is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 14.

Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, our pioneering programming, grants, and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. Together with our partners and supporters, we inspire all Kansans to draw on history, literature, ethics, and culture to enrich their lives and serve the communities and state we all proudly call home. Visit humanitieskansas.org.

