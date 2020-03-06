Pride and joy

In October 2016, I had the pleasure of visiting a new business in Northeast Omaha called North End Teleservices. At the time, the company, which provides contact center services for commercial organizations and government entities, had about 30 employees. It was exciting to see this budding start-up in an area of the city that is not typically known as a business corridor.

A little over three years later, in early February, I returned to North End Teleservices for another visit and I was amazed at how quickly the company has grown in just three years. Its workforce expanded from 30 to 120 and plans are underway to grow up to 300 employees. Under the leadership of CEO Carmen Tapio, who started working at a call center when she was 18 and has 30 years of experience in the industry, today North End Teleservices is the largest business owned by a black woman in the state of Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state-wide unemployment rate is low at 3.1 percent. In Northeast Omaha, however, the rate is far higher, reported to be in the double digits. That’s why it’s so encouraging to see a business like North End Teleservices growing and thriving in this area.