Chamber makes connections in the business community

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce has roots dating back to 1913.

It was referred to as the Beatrice Commercial Club and were responsible for celebrating the golden anniversary of Beatrice, but shortly after voted themselves out of existence. The Beatrice Community Club took its place.

In March 1920 the name changed to the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce. It was a charter member of the United States Chamber of Commerce.

Angie Bruna, Executive Director of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, said she loves the Chamber's history.

“We’ve been around longer than the United States Chamber of Commerce,” she said. “Records indicate the first chairman of the board was J.A. Klein from 1920-1923.

“A fun fact is that Stephanie Perkins was our first female chairman of the board in 1991.”

Bruna said traditionally chambers of commerce were founded to help bring a collective voice to the business community. It was a strength in numbers approach.

“We serve the Beatrice area and Gage County," she said.

Bruna noted that she started in 2010 in the office. She left the position, but returned as the Executive Director in 2018.

“There are so many pieces that I love about my career,” she said. “I get to meet and connect with people that I normally would not have and that’s fun to me. It’s a good fit.

“I love helping people make connections.”

She said Beatrice is a wonderfully sized community. It is not so big that there’s a loss of that small town feel, but we still have a lot of amenities that compete with cities.

“As an organization, we are constantly trying to challenge ourselves to not do things because that’s what we’ve always done," she said.

She noted that she's looking forward to helping address some of the community needs. Also, she noted she hopes the Chamber will foster a growing business climate.

The strategic plan is currently being reorganized and developed to include youth leadership development.

“The more connections that people make with their community and the more a sense of 'home' the more likely people want to see a place thrive," Bruna said. "It’s no longer just me and my staff working on an issue, but a collective group.”

Bruna said since she has a small staff she relies on volunteers.

“There are so many committed volunteers that help us make things happen.”

The annual Homestead Days festivity has been happening for 45 years, however, it wasn’t until 1984 that it expanded to the community. Prior it was a Homestead National Monument event.

The Lighted Christmas Parade is in its eighth year of celebration.

“That was really a grass-roots effort with a few people that were sitting around chatting," Bruna said. "'Why can’t we be a Christmas town?' was the question.”

The Chamber has been housed at the historic Carnegie Building for ten years.

“We are constantly changing and growing," she said.