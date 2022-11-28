SCC a part of the community since 1976

Years before Southeast Community College became a part of the Beatrice community, Pershing College laid the foundation for an institution of higher learning.

Planning for Pershing began in 1963 with fund drives to acquire the 636 acres on the west edge of Beatrice. Chartered in 1965, the first class of students was admitted in the Fall of 1966.

The college was named for General of the Armies, John J. Pershing. A native to Nebraska, Pershing was an instructor of military science at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and maintained close bonds to his home state throughout his lifetime.

The college consisted of four buildings, all named after presidents – Hoover, Jackson, Adams and Lincoln. Three of the buildings were used for student housing while the Lincoln Center building was classrooms and administrative offices.

The college had an enrollment of around 600 students with 25 faculty and approximately 20 staff and administrators.

Dan Johnson, SCC instructor and retired Athletic Director, said that he believed that in the 1960s a number of young men attended smaller colleges like Pershing seeking draft deferments that would allow them to avoid military service during the Vietnam War.

Only one graduating class in 1970 was recognized as the college was closed on January 28, 1971 due to financial reasons.

“When they closed, it looked like they just left,” Johnson said. “Years later when SCC acquired the property, they found food still on the tables.”

Following the closing, state statutes required the facilities be turned over to the University of Nebraska-Foundation. In 1976, Southeast Community College Foundation acquired the facilities and established the Beatrice Campus.

Johnson said he had started at Fairbury Jr. College which was also a part of the SCC. At the end of 1986, the Fairbury campus closed and merged into the Beatrice campus.

“Fairbury learned how integral the college was in the community after they closed,” he said. “I would encourage Beatrice to embrace the local campus because they could close us too.”

He noted that recently the Men and Women’s Basketball programs were moved to the Lincoln campus. The volleyball program has also been moved to Milford. The Beatrice campus has added a soccer field and will be offering wrestling in the future.

“The college is a major asset and employer in Gage County.”

Jo Shimmin, SCC Library Resource Center Specialist, keeps historical records for Southeast Community College.

“I love history,” she said. “The building that was called Lincoln was renamed Kennedy because it was confusing to some people.”

The SCC farm and Ag program began around 1983.

The Adams, Jackson and Hoover halls, original to the Pershing College, have been demolished to make room for the Academic Excellence Center. Homestead, Eisenhower, Washington and Roosevelt are the current residence halls.

“They buildings were really in bad shape and outdated,” she said.

A dining hall was opened in August 2019. The Truman Center is the athletic center of the campus offering a gym, weight room and other necessary equipment.

Plans are in the making for a new building with an indoor arena.

Currently 11 career and technical programs, as well as an academic transfer program is offered at the Beatrice campus.

Schimmin said the students come from small communities across the United States in addition to International students. Approximately 1,041 students are enrolled in SCC classes at the Beatrice campus.