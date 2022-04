The first half of the 2021 real estate and personal property taxes will be delinquent on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Please include your stubs with your payment. You may pay in person, by mail to PO Box 519, Beatrice NE 68310, use the drop box located outside the courthouse or online at www.nto.us. If you have any questions or to make a payment over the phone, please call 402-223-1318.