Property tax deadline nears

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The second half of the 2019 personal and real estate taxes will be delinquent on Sept. 1, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, please consider using the mail, drop box or online at www.nto.us, to avoid waiting in line due to social distance guidelines.

For faster service, please include all stubs when paying in person, mailing or using the drop box.

Please also note, Governor Ricketts Executive Order No. 20-30 stating that all driver licenses, identification cards, commercial driver licenses, other conditional or provisional permits, handicap parking permits, vehicle titles, vehicle sales tax, in-transits, and vehicle registrations that were temporarily extended under Executive Order No. 20-05 will be required to be obtained and paid by Aug. 31, 2020.

This order specifically does not rescind the waiver for driver license renewals for Nebraskan residents who are 72 years of age or older that is granted by Executive Order No. 20-25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0