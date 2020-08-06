Property tax reduction plan sails toward enactment

The Legislature on Wednesday evening gave solid 43-2 first-round approval to a comprehensive package that creates a new avenue for property tax relief.
Accompanying the tax portion in LB1107 is creation of a new business development tax incentive program and a pledge of $300 million in future state funding support for a breakthrough $2.6 billion project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The UNMC proposal is dependent on federal designation of a new national disaster response center at the campus in Omaha and $2 billion in federal funding.
The bill, proposed by the Legislature's Revenue Committee after months of negotiation, moved ahead with the kind of overwhelming support that appeared to rule out any prospect of a future legislative filibuster that would need at least 33 votes to be successful in blocking the measure.
Wednesday's action represents a huge win for Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who successfully tied the future state business tax incentives to action approving additional property tax relief.
The proposal would add a refundable income tax credit applied against a taxpayer's school property taxes to the $275 million in current state property tax credits, beginning with a $125 million commitment of state funding in the first year.
That funding commitment would rise to $375 million by the fifth year.
Not all rural senators were satisfied with the size of the property tax reduction.
"This is peanuts thrown to the gallery," said Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, a member of the Revenue Committee.
"This is not significant property tax relief," Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said. "A minuscule reduction. This is a decrease in the increase, and not relief."
But Briese said "this is the package deal we've all been working toward."
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson described the agreement as "a huge compromise" and a step forward.
"Is it enough?" Linehan asked. "No, nope, it's not, but it's a start."
Estimates suggest a 6% tax reduction is likely in the first year, climbing to perhaps 18% in subsequent years.
A number of senators expressed concerns about the sustainability of the new state commitment in the face of state government's ongoing budget challenges.
"I continue to grapple with the long-term implications of this bill," said Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, a member of the Appropriations Committee.
Bolz said she wants assurances that the state's cash reserve fund will be protected and that there will be adequate future funding for state programs.
Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner of Gering said budgetary safeguards that protect needed state revenue growth were negotiated as part of the agreement cobbled together by a negotiating committee formed by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk.
Stinner insisted on conditions that he said protect needed funding for state programs and the state's cash reserve.
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln asked a number of rural senators whether this new program for property tax reduction would satisfy them. Briese replied that he does not believe there will be "a concerted effort to add to this" and Scheer said farm organizations appear to be satisfied with the proposal.
"This is not enough," Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said, "but it's a step in the right direction."
"This is real money," Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth said, and it will be "helping the rural economy."
Sen. John McCollister of Omaha described it as "a very good bill," but added "perfect it is not."
Funding for the new business development tax incentive program would begin at $25 million annually for the first two years, rising to $150 million in the fifth year.
Debate on the bill ended Wednesday evening when cloture was approved on a 41-2 vote, easily surpassing the required 33 votes.
Once the committee's amended proposal was adopted on a 44-2 vote, the bill was advanced from first-round consideration on a 43-2 count.
