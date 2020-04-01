You are the owner of this article.
Property taxes due
The first half of the 2019 real estate and personal property taxes will be delinquent on Friday, May 1, 2020. All payments must be received or postmarked by Thursday, April 30, 2020 to avoid interest.

The Gage County Courthouse is currently closed to the walk-in public. Please include your stubs with payment and either mail to PO Box 519, Beatrice NE 68310, use the drop box located outside the courthouse in the east parking lot or pay online at www.nto.us. If you have any questions or to make a payment over the phone, please call 402-223-1318. Please note if you would like a receipt returned.

