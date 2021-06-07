Public speaking contest results

The 2021 Gage County 4-H Public Speaking Contest was held Sunday with 4-H youth presenting a 60 second Radio Public Service Announcement or Speech. In the speech division, novice presenters presented a poem or other short writing; the junior, intermediate and senior contestants presented an original speech on an aspect of 4-H.

The goal of the 4-H Public Speaking Contest is to help 4-H youth learn about sharing ideas, speaking out on important topics, learning about themselves, and gaining confidence in sharing their thoughts. According to a recent survey, public speaking helps teach life skills like handling pressure, thinking on your feet, delivery techniques, researching a subject, self-confidence and more.