Public speaking contest results
The 2021 Gage County 4-H Public Speaking Contest was held Sunday with 4-H youth presenting a 60 second Radio Public Service Announcement or Speech. In the speech division, novice presenters presented a poem or other short writing; the junior, intermediate and senior contestants presented an original speech on an aspect of 4-H.

The goal of the 4-H Public Speaking Contest is to help 4-H youth learn about sharing ideas, speaking out on important topics, learning about themselves, and gaining confidence in sharing their thoughts. According to a recent survey, public speaking helps teach life skills like handling pressure, thinking on your feet, delivery techniques, researching a subject, self-confidence and more.

Division winners are as follows:

Speech

Junior Division: Champion – Jordan Turner, Beatrice

Reserve Champion – Chloe Brauer, Beatrice

Intermediate Division: Champion – Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell

Reserve Champion – Sydney Brauer, Beatrice

PSA

Junior Division: Champion – Jordan Turner, Beatrice

Intermediate Division: Champion – Devon Rasmussen, Pickrell

The top speakers in the intermediate and PSA divisions are eligible to advance to the Statewide Public Speaking Contest, taking place in Lincoln on June 30th, 2021.

Ribbons awarded:

Speech - Intermediate Division - purple – Jacob Wollenburg, DeWitt

Speech - Junior Division - purple – Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice

Speech - Junior Division - blue – Austin Kostal, Odell

Speech - Junior Division - blue – Preston Kostal, Odell

