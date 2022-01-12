Quilt of Valor presented to Gage County man

Dean Lottman enlisted in the United States Army Reserved on June 12, 1963 in Fairbury. He enlisted to serve a military obligation of six years.

Lottman's initial assignment was with Co L 355 Regt (BCT) Wymore NE, Lottman's six month active duty training began in October 1963 at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, Travel to basic training started with a bus ride from Beatrice to Omaha. Lottman took a train traveling through Chicago, Cincinnati then arriving at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina.

The guys in Lottman's basic training unit were from Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, and many states along the east coast.

During their morning Physical Fitness training Lottman remembers that everyone in his unit did all they could to help anyone that might have been struggling to keep up. If needed they would carry the guys along to be sure the course was completed otherwise everyone would be running laps as a punishment.

They also performed an exercise that they were required to crawl through the training course while there was machine gun fire overhead. To make this more intense it was done in the dark of night. Along with the field training there was a lot of class room instruction during basic training. One of the highlights of Basic Training was they were given the opportunity to march in parades showing their ability to work as a unit.

There was training on what to do if they became a POW. They were also instructed on how the chain of command in there unit would go to insure the unit would never fall apart and that they were to never leave anyone behind.

On November 8, 1963 Lottman was reassigned to CO K 355th Regt (BCT) in Fairbury, NE.

On April 22, 1964 Lottman was promoted to Private First Class (E-3).

During Lottman's time in the reserves he traveled to several different Army posts for summer training. These posts included Fort Leonard Wood in MO, Camp Ripley in MN, Fort Knox in KY, and twice to Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

Lottman was promoted to a Drill Sergeant. While serving as Drill Sergeant he trained new trainees and also trained troops being sent to Vietnam. He taught them how to properly take apart, clean and use their rifle. Lottman spent time training soldiers with their rifles on the shooting range. During this training they did not wear ear plugs leading to Dean having some hearing loss as a result

SSG (Staff Sergeant) Lottman served his County for six years in the United States Army Reserves and was Honorable discharged on June 256, 1969. At the time of his discharge Dean was classified as a E6 (Staff Sergeant).

Lottman is very proud to have served his country and the discharge papers mean a lot to him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0