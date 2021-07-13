Quilt of valor presented

On July 1, 2021, Eddie Lytle (better known as Ed or Deaner) was presented a Quilt of Valor by Loree Dienstbier of the Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary for his 40 years of service in the Army National Guard. from May 1966 to May 2006. He attended Basic training at Ft. Polk, Louisiana and Advanced Individual training at Ft. Bliss, Texas. Additional training was NCO School, Advanced NCO course, Reserve Component 1st Sergeant & Advanced NCO courses and US Army Sergeant Major Academy.

From Dec. 1966 to March 1966 Ed's Military Assignments included:

Infantry Company Legal Specialist, Infantry Company Supply Sergeant, & Infantry Administration Specialist all in Beatrice, and Infantry Company Heavy Mortar Platoon Sergeant and Armor company supply Sergeant both in Fairbury. From April 1993 to May 2006, Eddie was Command Sergeant Major of an Infantry Battalion in Beatrice, CSM of Armor Battalion in Kearney, NE, CSM of the 92nd Troop Command in Lincoln , Ne, & CSM of Training Site Command in Ashland, NE.. He also served as State Side CSM and Family Assistant Officer for 1-167th Calvary Unit which was deployed to Bosnia. Eddy retired after 40 years of Military Service May 12, 2006.

Eddie Lytle received several Honors for his Military Service.