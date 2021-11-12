Quilts of Valor presented to three veterans

Quilts of Valor were recently presented to three area veterans at a ceremony. Those presented with quilts include:

Oliver Lewis Lomax

Better known as “Lew” to his friends, he was raised in Modoc, Kan. and graduated from Scott City High School Kansas in 1962.

In the fall of 1962, after he graduated high school, Lew attended the U.S. Trade School in Kansas City. He graduated in 1963 as an Auto Mechanic.

After trade school, Lew worked at the Western Motor Company in Leoti, Kan. He was then drafted by the Army in 1965 and his basic training was held at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

After Basic training, he was assigned to "D" Battery Missile Battalion 43d Artillery at Davey. While there, he used his training as an auto mechanic, working on the trucks, pickups, and buses that were used on the site. He had to obtain a secret clearance in order to haul documents from headquarters to the battalion. After approximately 10 months at Davy, he was sent to Vietnam in 1966. It was called "Saigon" at that time.

He encountered an artillery raid the first night he was there. From there, he went to An Kahe.

He was sent to Vietnam as an individual and not as a member of a platoon. He was then assigned To the 70th Combat Engineers, Kodiac Division.

While in Vietnam, he was a mechanic, working on everything from dozers to Jeeps, in and out of the base camp.

Two days before his yearly tour was up, he got called into the Company Commanders' office and was informed that he got extended, involuntarily, thereby serving 13 1/2 months or 410 days, due to a clerk not sending in his reassignment papers. This allowed for a three month early Honorable

Discharge as a Specialist 4th Class.

Rawlin Hagan

Better known a Leon, he served in the Army from January 1966 to January 1968. Training was taken Fort Leonardwood, Mo. From there he was sent to Fort Ruker, Ala. for AIT where he was trained on the maintenance of the OH 13. OH 23, and CH 21 helicopters. After that training he was sent to Fort Riley, Kan. in preparation for Vietnam. He was assigned to D Troop. 3/5th Calvary. attached to the 9th Division.

ln December, 1966 the unit left for Vietnam. Upon arrival in Vietnam, he was assigned to be a section leader of the scout ships. Besides being section leader, he was a crew chief and a door gunner. For his time in the air, he was awarded the air medal and additional 6 oak leaf clusters.

The citation reads: By Direction of the President the air medal and 6 oak leaf clusters is presented to Staff Sgt. E6 Rawlin E. Hagan, United States Army. For distinguishing himself by meritorious achievement while participating in sustained aerial flight in support of combat ground forces of the Republic of Vietnam. He actively participated in more than 175 aerial missions over hostile territory in support of counter insurgency operations. During all of these flights, he displayed the highest order of air discipline and in accordance with the best traditions of service. By his determination to accomplish his mission, in spite of the hazards, inherent in repeated aerial flights over hostile territory, and by his outstanding degree of professionalism and devotion to duty, he brought credit upon himself, his organization, and the United States Army.

He also received the National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal Aircraft Crewman Badge, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with device, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, and the Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit citation. The foreign medal is not awarded or issued by the Department of the Army, but by the Republic of Vietnam. Leon and his wife Faye are parents to five children, Susan, Patty, Crystal, Darin, and Missy.

SP4 Walley Boerger

Walley was drafted into the Army on May 14, 1968, Took basic training at Fort Lewis Washington. After basic went to Fort Ord California as a OJT (on the job training) to become a cook. From there Walley went to Vietnam on March 31, 1969 with F Troop 17th Calvary 196th Bde. Walley's first job as a cook was chicken.

“I ask the 1first cook how to make it? He ask didn't you go to cook school? I said no I am an OJT! 1st cook said what is that and I said on the job training. He was very good about it and showed me how to do it. His way not the Army way. He was in training to become a Chief when he got drafted. He was a great teacher and taught me a lot. Being a cook we worked a day then day off from noon to noon. In the states we had every other weekend off. In Vietnam on our days off we had to do other work like guard duty at night.”

Walley received the Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon and Sharp Shooter Badge with Rifle Bar.

