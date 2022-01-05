Ranger program to discuss historic blizzard

Homestead National Historical Park will be remembering the 1888 Children’s Blizzard with a ranger talk at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The program will be given by Park Ranger Amber Kirkendall and will be held in the Education Center.

The Children’s Blizzard occurred on January 12, 1888, when a massive snowstorm unexpectedly blew over the Great Plains. Temperatures dropped by dozens of degrees in a matter of minutes in some parts of the affected area, and hundreds of people were killed—many of them children. The blizzard got its name from the fact that it hit Nebraska and other parts of the Middle Plains right as schools were letting out for the afternoon. Tales of heroic teachers like Minnie Freeman were immortalized after the storm in song and story, and for years after the blizzard one could not say “Nebraska” in other parts of the country without someone connecting the state to the blizzard.

“Many homesteaders were affected by the 1888 blizzard, and the legacy of the storm can still be seen today,” said Homestead National Historical Park’s Acting Superintendent Tim Colyer. “

