Reading event held in Diller

Koalas, kangaroos and boomerangs were all part of the adventure for the 48 kids who participated in the 2021 summer reading program held at the Diller-Odell Elementary Library. The four-week program took the children through the continent of Australia, introducing them to the country’s symbols, animals, geography, native culture and the Great Barrier Reef. Decorations included a model of Uluru (Ayres Rock), Australian animals, flags and directional signs to locations about the country such as Bungle Bungles, Kangaroo Island and Jim Jim Falls. A mural of the Great Barrier Reef and a large shark welcomed participants into the adventure.

Jane Pretzer of Diller shared stories, pictures and souvenirs from her travels to Australia. Children saw Aussie money, handled a sheep pelt, and heard stories of a penguin encounter on an Australian beach.

Pretzer served as the boomerang instructor for everyone during the third session. Each student had the chance to practice with their own and then throw Jane’s wooden handcrafted boomerang. Several of the children had the boomerang successfully return to them. We all learned that there are left and right boomerangs along with some of the science behind their flight. Hayley Denner and Sierra Maginnis adorned students with aboriginal symbol face painting. Everyone experienced the sound of a digeridoo through video.

The group traveled to the Great Barrier Reef on the fourth week. Kids constructed coral from pipe cleaners or created paper sack jelly fish. Australian bingo, memory games, a video about the reef and a prize drawing rounded out the day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0