Realtors recognized for service

Linda McCall, ABR, CRS, GRI, and AHWD certification, Associate Broker of Woods Bros Realty, Beatrice, in addition to Tessa Mangnall with Woods Bros Realty, have earned the Commitment to Excellence Endorsement from the National Association of Realtors. The Endorsement goes to Realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice.
1. Client service
2. Professional reputation
3. Real estate law
4. Realtor" Code of Ethics
5. Equal service to all (Article 10 of the Code)
6. Advocacy of real property ownership
7. Trust and integrity
8. Use of technology
9. Data privacy
10. Areas of practice
Launched in November 2018, this innovative program sets the standard for what it means to be a professional in the real estate brokerage business.
