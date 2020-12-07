Rebecca Stroklund to join Fairbury clinic

Rebecca Stroklund will join JCH&L Fairbury Clinic in early January.

Dr. Stroklund has a passion for family medicine, emergency medicine and nursing home care. She understands rural communities. She has 11 years of experience providing medical and emergency care in clinics in Alaska, Wyoming and Minnesota, including rural and remote clinics.

She completed her residency in family medicine at the University of Wyoming Family Medicine Residency Program. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, MO. Osteopathic medicine treats the whole person—and has an emphasis on preventive health care.

“I’m excited to be a part of the JCH&L medical staff, and look forward to helping our area residents stay healthy,” Dr. Stroklund stated.

Dr. Stroklund has family who live in Fairbury, and she’s thrilled to join them in calling this community her home.