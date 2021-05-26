Recognizing Better Hearing and Speech Month

With speech and language disorders among the most common conditions that young children experience, Jefferson Community Health & Life speech-language pathologist Amanda Carlson, M.S. CCC-SLP, is encouraging parents and caregivers to learn the signs of communication disorders—and seek an evaluation now if they have any concerns. The message is a timely one, as May is national Better Hearing & Speech Month (BHSM).

“Many parents have questions about their child’s speech, language, or social communication skills but are often told by family, friends, or even other professionals to wait and see if their child outgrows a potential problem,” said Carlson, who provides services at JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services. “Unfortunately, this often results in a delayed diagnosis of a disorder that is highly treatable—particularly when caught early.”

The COVID pandemic has made it even more important to seek care.