Recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is June 15. The goal of WEAAD is promotion of a better understanding of the abuse older people can be subject to. It is hard to imagine that anyone would deliberately want to harm an elderly person, but unfortunately, elder abuse is a widespread problem. Elder abuse is the least investigated type of violence and doesn’t get addressed in national action plans as frequently as other key social issues!

Know the symptoms of abuse: SPEAKUP 1. Sudden changes in behavior or finances; Physical injuries, dehydration, or malnourishment; Extreme withdrawal, depression or anxiety; Absence of basic care or necessities; Kept away from others; Unsanitary living conditions; Personal items missing.

If you see something or suspect something, document with pictures, statements and keep a log of suspicious behavior. Elder abuse happens mostly in the home where they live. 1 in every 10 elder adults will some form of abuse in their lifetime. 9 out of 10 elder abusers are relatives and only one in every six instances of elder abuse is reported.