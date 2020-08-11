Record system implemented at Fairbury hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

An update to a new Electronic Health Record at Jefferson Community Health & Life, scheduled to take place on Aug. 17, will benefit patients, said JCH&L CEO Burke Kline, DHA.

JCH&L is working with Cerner Corporation®, a global health care technology company, to implement a new integrated electronic health record (EHR) across its health center and clinics.

“Having one connected system used throughout our hospital and clinics will help doctors and nurses work smarter to improve the overall health of our community, ” said Erin Starr, JCH&L chief nursing officer.

In order to help us make sure all information is accurate and correct, JCH&L staff ask that clinic patients arrive 15-20 minutes ahead of their scheduled appointment. This will allow time to make sure all information is in the computer system correctly. Initially, it will take a little longer to verify information, including medications, health history, allergies, and basic information.

Pre-registration events have been offered, and a number of patients have taken advantage of the opportunity to pre-register in the new EHR with JCH&L staff.