Record system implemented at Fairbury hospital

An update to a new Electronic Health Record at Jefferson Community Health & Life, scheduled to take place on Aug. 17, will benefit patients, said JCH&L CEO Burke Kline, DHA.
JCH&L is working with Cerner Corporation®, a global health care technology company, to implement a new integrated electronic health record (EHR) across its health center and clinics.
“Having one connected system used throughout our hospital and clinics will help doctors and nurses work smarter to improve the overall health of our community, ” said Erin Starr, JCH&L chief nursing officer.
In order to help us make sure all information is accurate and correct, JCH&L staff ask that clinic patients arrive 15-20 minutes ahead of their scheduled appointment. This will allow time to make sure all information is in the computer system correctly. Initially, it will take a little longer to verify information, including medications, health history, allergies, and basic information.
Pre-registration events have been offered, and a number of patients have taken advantage of the opportunity to pre-register in the new EHR with JCH&L staff.
Those who have not pre-registered are welcome to pick up a health history form at the JCH&L outpatient services desk or the Fairbury or Plymouth Clinic admissions desk, the Fairbury Chamber of Commerce office, Korbel Drug, Globe Rexall, or go to JCHealthandLife.org and print off the form. Once completed, the form can be dropped off at the clinic or hospital, or brought to an appointment.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience. As we go live with the brand new system, there will be some things that take longer – but this will improve as we get patient information entered into the system and verified,” Starr said. “Ultimately, it will improve the safety, quality and experience of health care for patients and caregivers.”
The new system will include a new patient portal, which will offer patients around-the-clock access to their health records. It will be easier to access information and appointment scheduling resources at any time. Once enrolled, patients can use this online resource to securely exchange messages with health care providers, view health results and records, pay their bill, schedule appointments and more.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call Starr at 402-729-6889.
