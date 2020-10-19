Recreation areas to close for season

The Lower Big Blue NRD will close recreation areas to vehicle traffic for the season on Oct. 26 2020.

Big Indian Recreation Area, located southwest of Wymore, Swanton Wildlife Management Area, located north of Swanton, Walnut Creek Recreation Area, located north of Crete and Willard L. Meyer Recreation Area located east of Tobias will be closed to vehicle access. The north entrance at the Willard L. Meyer Recreation Area, east entrance at Swanton Wildlife Management Area, west archery range entrance and east entrance at Big Indian Recreation Area and the west entrance at Walnut Creek Recreation Area will remain open to provide access for fishing and hunting.

The recreation areas are open to hunting, fishing, trapping, and hiking by foot traffic only. Typically, recreation areas reopen for the season in late March or as conditions allow.

Due to safety concerns the Lower Big Blue NRD Board of Directors has acted to prohibit blue rock and or target shooting at Walnut Creek Recreation and Wildlife Management Area and Clatonia Creek Recreation and Wildlife Management Area.

Discharging of firearms is prohibited from June 1 to August 31 at both areas. Hunting in accordance with general hunting and special area regulations is allowed at the areas from September 1 to May 31 unless prohibited or restricted. Hunting is not allowed within 100 yards of any public-use facility or activity area including the picnic area, parking lot and boat ramp. It is also prohibited within 200 yards or an occupied dwelling or livestock confinement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0