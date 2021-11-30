Reindeer Fun Walk planned for Friday

A Reindeer Fun Walk will be held Dec. 3 by Jefferson Community Health & Life Burkley Fitness Center during the Fairbury Chamber of Commerce Miracle on the Square.

The Reindeer Fun Walk is for all ages, and gives individuals and families a chance to get into the holiday spirit with a walk around the courthouse square.

Registration free is $5 per person. Each participant received a set of blinking reindeer antlers.

Pre-registration is encouraged at the Burkley Fitness Center. Walk-ins are welcome, but there is no guarantee of antlers.

Check in begins at the corner of Fifth and E streets at 5 p.m. The walk begins at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Burkley Fitness Center at 402-729-6129.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0