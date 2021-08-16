Relay for Life held in Beatrice

The annual Relay for Life event benefiting the American Cancer Society was held Saturday evening at Charles Park.

“We didn’t know what we would be allowed to do this year for the event until July 1 due to Covid, but we were able to plan an outdoor event that followed the guidelines for the American Cancer Society and the CDC,” said Karie Jobman, volunteer. “People could walk through the luminaries, check out the bake sale or the food vendor and just relax in the park on this beautiful evening.

“Luminaries were done to honor every life touched by cancer. Sometimes they are in memory or to recognize someone who is battling cancer currently."

The luminaries lined both sides of all of the sidewalks throughout the park.

“Every day is a gift from God,” said Sharon Schuster, Chaplain for Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. "Research has come such a long ways, even this year. As you walk those long halls and go for your infusions and treatments, remember God is always with you. Especially on the most challenging days."

Alisa Pesek has been helping with the Relay for Life for approximately twelve years and stepped into more of a leadership role in 2017.