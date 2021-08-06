Renae Koehler named Senior Minister at St. John Lutheran Church

Saint John ELCA Lutheran church in Beatrice has called Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler to be their Senior Pastor.
Rev. Dr. Koehler is a native of Nebraska. She grew up on a farm south of Vesta, Nebraska, where her parents, Bill and Velda Koehler have a cow and calf operation. “It is a blessing to have family living close to us,” stated Rev. Dr. Koehler, who also has two brothers, Rodney Koehler and his wife Cheryl of rural Firth, and Royce Koehler and his wife, Mindy also of rural Firth. “Our kids all went to Norris School together. Family is a blessing that we enjoy!”
Pastor Renae and her husband, Steve, live on a farm near Norris School (Rural Firth, NE.) They have two adult sons, Izac and Cash, who both attend the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. They enjoy their small farm and have gatherings on their pond for fun. They enjoy learning about agriculture and meeting the people in the many countries they have visited.
Rev. Dr. Koehler has 28 years of experience as an ordained minister. She has served churches in Birmingham, Alabama; Glenwood, Iowa; Weeping Water and Avoca, Nebraska; and Lincoln, Nebraska. She also taught classes at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in the Classics and Religious Studies Department.
Rev. Dr. Koehler received her Doctoral Degree in Theology from Chicago Theological Seminary. Her Master’s Degree (Masters of Divinity) is from Emory University, Candler School of Theology in Atlanta, Georgia. She received her Bachelors of Science Degree at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Koehler was a Home Economics teacher for high school students for three years, before attending Seminary to become a Pastor. She graduated from Tecumseh High School in Tecumseh, Nebraska.
Saint John Lutheran Church is a large congregation with over 2,000 faithful members, and a staff of eight talented individuals; Rev. Arden Dorn is the other Pastor on staff, as an interim minister at Saint John. Rev. Dorn grew up in Rural Pickrell, and currently lives there on the family farm with his wife, Roxanne. The Director of Faith Formation is Heidi Price. Erin Blake is the Director of Music. Also on the music staff is Jean Spilker, coordinator of contemporary worship. Anna Francis is the Communication Assistant. Jeannie Thomas is the Administrative Assistant. Tom Mick is the Custodian. Patrick Jeardoe is our Maintenance staff. Together, this vibrant team brings the love of God to everyone they meet!
There are three worship services every weekend at Saint John; 6 p.m. on Saturdays, 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sundays. You can also watch the services livestream on Sundays at 8:55 a.m. on the website stjohnbeatrice.org, Facebook live, or listen to the service on the radio (KWBE 1450) live at 9:00 AM on Sunday Mornings. Check out the website, www. stjohnbeatrice.org for the upcoming events and news.