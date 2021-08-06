Renae Koehler named Senior Minister at St. John Lutheran Church

Saint John ELCA Lutheran church in Beatrice has called Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler to be their Senior Pastor.

Rev. Dr. Koehler is a native of Nebraska. She grew up on a farm south of Vesta, Nebraska, where her parents, Bill and Velda Koehler have a cow and calf operation. “It is a blessing to have family living close to us,” stated Rev. Dr. Koehler, who also has two brothers, Rodney Koehler and his wife Cheryl of rural Firth, and Royce Koehler and his wife, Mindy also of rural Firth. “Our kids all went to Norris School together. Family is a blessing that we enjoy!”

Pastor Renae and her husband, Steve, live on a farm near Norris School (Rural Firth, NE.) They have two adult sons, Izac and Cash, who both attend the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. They enjoy their small farm and have gatherings on their pond for fun. They enjoy learning about agriculture and meeting the people in the many countries they have visited.

Rev. Dr. Koehler has 28 years of experience as an ordained minister. She has served churches in Birmingham, Alabama; Glenwood, Iowa; Weeping Water and Avoca, Nebraska; and Lincoln, Nebraska. She also taught classes at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in the Classics and Religious Studies Department.