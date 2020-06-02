Ricketts apologizes for use of term 'you people' to black pastors in Omaha

Gov. Pete Ricketts apologized Tuesday for a statement he made Monday to Pastor Jarrod Parker of St. Mark’s Baptist Church in Omaha and other black pastors.

“I chose my words poorly, and apologized when it became apparent that I had caused offense,” Ricketts said in a statement.

The governor also appeared on a radio station Tuesday morning, 95.7 The Boss, that serves Omaha’s African-American community, to apologize. The station calls itself "The Voice of the Voiceless."

Parker posted live on Facebook Monday evening that Ricketts said in a meeting with him and other black pastors and leaders: "The problem I have with you people ..."

The term "you people" is considered derogatory, meant to distinguish the outsiders of a clique, and has been interpreted as indicative of racism when said about people of a different race from the speaker's.

Parker said he was invited to a meeting Monday with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Ricketts. He said he met with them for a half hour alone and then for another hour with other black leaders.