Ricketts loosens restrictions on bars, restaurants and more

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced the further loosening of restrictions in most Nebraska counties on June 22.

On that date, 89 of the state's 93 counties, including Lancaster County, will move to Phase 3, including allowing bars and restaurants to serve patrons at full capacity.

Currently, guests are limited to 50% of capacity.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place, Ricketts said, but guests can be seated in groups of eight, up from six currently.

Patrons in bars and restaurants will be required to be seated, but arcade games will be allowed as long as people have a seat to go back to. Self-serve buffets and salad bars still will be prohibited.

Four counties -- Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota -- will move from Phase 1 to rules currently in place in all other counties on June 22, Ricketts said.

In other changes announced:

* Fan attendance for youth games can be expanded beyond immediate family members.

* There will be no further restrictions on elective surgeries.

* Child-care facilities capacity also will be expanded.

Attendance at indoor events, including wedding and funeral receptions, will expand to 50% of capacity. For outdoor venues, attendance can go to 75% of capacity, with a cap of 10,000 people.

