Ricketts' order on 30-by-30 conservation effort is short on actual roadblocks

LINCOLN — In his battle against the federal government, Gov. Pete Ricketts has directed state agencies to take “any necessary step” to resist a federal initiative to conserve 30% of American land and waters by 2030.

He signed the executive order last month, in the leafy shade of the garden at the Governor’s Mansion, flanked by allies from rural county governments and agricultural organizations.

“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists and they have a long tradition of being great stewards of our state’s land and water,” he said. “Supporting their conservation efforts is the best way to ensure that we can grow the food we need to feed the world and pass along the land to the next generation of ag producers.”

Ricketts said his order is aimed at stopping implementation of what he calls “the 30x30 land grab.” But a closer look at the order shows it to be long on education and information-gathering and short on steps that would block the expansion of conservation efforts.

The Republican governor’s target is a goal that Democratic President Joe Biden included in a January executive order intended to bring attention to climate issues. A follow-up federal report called for the 30% by 2030 initiative to be voluntary, locally led and respect private property rights.