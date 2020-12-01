Ricketts says his COVID-19 plan is right for Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday rejected a continuing series of White House COVID-19 task force assessments declaring that Nebraska needs to issue a mask mandate to control the spread of the virus in the state, arguing that his plan is "right for Nebraska."

Ricketts has urged Nebraskans to wear masks when shopping or when they are in close contact or in crowded conditions, but has stopped short of issuing any kind of overall mandate.

An exception is a directed health measure requiring a mask when interacting in a business closer than 6 feet apart for 15 minutes or more.

"This is a plan that's right for Nebraska," the governor said during a COVID-19 news briefing. "We listen to all kinds of experts. This plan is tailored specifically for Nebraska."

A series of White House task force recommendations was posted on the @_DanGolden Twitter account after the Omahan received the data in response to a records request.

Those recommendations are "pretty much the same for all of the states," Ricketts said.

"Use a mask when it's appropriate," the governor said.

"And leave a little space for grace," he suggested.