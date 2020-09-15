Ricketts says it's time to return to a more normal life

Lincoln and Lancaster County stood alone Monday in retaining a limited array of coronavirus control restrictions as the rest of the state moved into a new and more relaxed phase that Gov. Pete Ricketts said will "allow people to return to a more normal life."

While the governor said he disagrees with the need for Lincoln and Lancaster County to remain in Phase 3 restrictions that include some group and distancing limitations in restaurants and bars, along with other indoor venues, he acknowledged that the county has a special "carve-out" that allows it to take independent action.

That includes authority to issue the mask mandate that currently is in effect. A City Council-approved mask mandate remains in place in Omaha even as Douglas County moves to Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan.

"I think we're able to move forward," Ricketts said during a news conference at the Capitol.

"I think we are taking appropriate steps to go back to a more normal life while continuing to manage the spread of the virus," he said.

Ricketts continued to urge Nebraskans to maintain social distancing and to wear masks "when appropriate" in order to help manage the virus.