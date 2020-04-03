Ricketts says shelter-at-home not needed in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he remains confident that his statewide order to limit gatherings to 10 people is sufficient to help shield Nebraskans from the spread of the coronavirus without moving to a shelter-at-home directive.
His anti-virus strategy was formulated in discussions with health care experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the governor noted.
"This is a regional approach," he said, and it has been further tailored to meet conditions in different parts of the state.
The 10-person rule is designed to "slow the spread of the virus," Ricketts said. "Physical distancing is working. Shelter-in-place is not needed."
The state reported its sixth COVID-19 death Thursday.
The woman, a resident of a Gage County assisted-living center, was in her 90s and had multiple underlying health conditions, according to a news release from Public Health Solutions, the district that includes Gage, Thayer, Jefferson, Saline and Fillmore counties.
The patient was hospitalized when she died Tuesday; a day later, lab results confirmed the presence of the virus.
Public Health Solutions has begun an investigation to determine how the woman initially became exposed to the virus. No outside visitors had been permitted at the assisted-living facility since March 9.
Thursday evening the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said a staff member at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) in Kearney had tested positive. The person contacted the facility to make them aware of his symptoms and has not returned to work, the department said.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus grew to 255, as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
Ricketts was repeatedly questioned about his decision not to move to a shelter-in-place order during his daily coronavirus news briefing.
