Run planned for Odell
Run planned for Odell

The 15th Annual Run for Fun in Odell takes place Saturday May 29. Races start 8 a.m. on Main Street in Odell. Distances of 1 mile, 5k & 5 miles can be ran or walked. Register online, mail, or contact Julie Feist 402-641-5746 or Britney Kotas 402-520-2047.

Registration includes a: Soft blend tee or tank, chocolate milk & homemade goodies. Beverages & mini breakfast buffet are available after and the Odell Legion. Proceeds to community improvements and family of Brooke Koch. Register by Friday May 14 to be guaranteed a shirt on race day and race day registrants are accepted. Hope to see you there.

