Run, walk event reformatted

As our world continues to grapple with the uncertainties of the COVID-19 situation, we have made the decision to reformat our annual Run/Walk event this year. In an effort to practice social distancing and limit group size, we have cancelled the actual event.

However, we want individuals to have the opportunity to support our program, go for a run or walk, and put your foot down against sexual assault during our first virtual run/walk! A lot of things are cancelled right now, but the most important things are not. Fitness, fresh air, and community are not cancelled. Neither is our work to empower survivors of abuse. We want to use this time of pause as an opportunity to connect and reconnect in new ways.

Here are the new participant details for our Virtual Run/Walk for 2020.

1.) Register for the virtual run/walk by visiting the link below on or before April 25th. Cost of registration is $20. https://www.raceentry.com/put-your-foot-down-against-sexual-assault-10k2-mile-fun-runwalk-for-hope-crisis-center/race-information

2.) Run or walk at your convenience anywhere and anytime on or before April 25.