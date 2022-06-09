Runza workers receive awards

Two Beatrice Runza Restaurant employees were recognized for excellence at the company’s awards celebration.

Mary Linde was honored with the Runza Rock Star award. This recognition is given to team members who are loyal and consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.

Connie Schroeder, Assistant Manager, was honored as the Assistant Manager of the Year. This award is given to an Assistant Manager who operates a clean and organized store and acts as a motivational force to all employees.

Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza National, stated, “Congratulations to Mary and Connie for their remarkable performance. The store’s success is largely based on their commitment and dedication to quality work.”

