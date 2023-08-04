The Saline County Sheriff’s Office raised awareness about speeding to area motorists during its National Speeding Prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign “Slow Down: Speeding Catches Up With You”, held July 10-31, 2023. Saline County Deputies issued 61 citations/arrests during the enforcement period. An additional 165 contacts were made where only warning/defect tickets were issued for various violations.

During the enforcement period the Saline County Sheriff’s Office issued 34 citations for speeding, in an attempt to slow motorists down and prevent injury accidents. During the enforcement period the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to six accidents, none of which had any serious injuries reported.

During this year’s campaign, NHTSA urged law enforcement nationwide to issue speeding citations to anyone caught in violation of the law – during the day, and especially at night, when 55% of those killed are unrestrained. In Nebraska, in 2020 there were 564 people injured or killed in speeding related crashes. Speeding continues to be a major factor in injury and fatal crashes.