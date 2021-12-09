Salvation Army seeking donations

With just over two weeks left to go until Christmas, The Salvation Army Beatrice is asking for the community’s help to push its annual Red Kettle Campaign over the top.

The most recent fundraising report shows the Beatrice Red Kettle Campaign is down versus where it was at the same time last year.

Christmastime donations to The Salvation Army are critically important, since they make it possible for our service units to carry out their mission to serve those in need—both during the holiday season and year-round. The needs funded by these donations are vital; they range from providing food and utility-bill assistance amid the lingering pandemic to supporting youth programs and more.

The overall 2021 Red Kettle Campaign goal for Beatrice is $30,000.

Donations can be made at Salvation Army red kettles in the area, or online at beatriceredkettle.org, or by sending a check to:

The Salvation Army Beatrice, 120 S. 7th St., Beatrice, NE 68310.

Plus, volunteers are still needed to ring the bells at area kettles. People wishing to volunteer can go to registertoring.com to sign up for a convenient location and shift time.

